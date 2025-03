INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on the city's northeast side.

Richard Williams is described as 5' and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on March 16 in the 6000 block of Cape Charles Drive wearing blue jeans with tears, a gray jacket and white Jordan shoes.

IMPD

Williams may be in danger, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.