IMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in May

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since May.

Ta’Shylia Taylor-Johnson is described as 5’0” and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on May 26, 2024, in the 5800 block of Squirrels Run.

WRTV reached out to IMPD on the delay in asking for help locating Taylor-Johnson. They say they now feel she may be in danger and need help finding her.

No further information has been provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines