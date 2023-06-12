IMPD searching for missing 2-year-old, non-custodial parent

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the community's help in locating a missing 2-year-old boy and his mother.

Police are searching for 2-year-old Nyeir Vance and his non-custodial mother 22-year-old Naje Jackson. They were both last seen around 9 p.m. on June 11 off North Colorado Avenue and East 30th Street on the east side.

Vance is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red basketball shirt, black sweatpants and black and white shoes when he was last seen.

Jackson may be driving a blue Crysler 200 with an unknown plate number.

If located please call 911 immediately.