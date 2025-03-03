IMPD searching for missing 21-year-old last seen on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on the city’s east side.

Genesis Neal is described as 5’7” and 234 pounds with black/red/blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

Neal was last seen on Feb. 1, 2025, in the 7800 block of E. 16th St. She may be in need of medical services.

Anyone with information on Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.