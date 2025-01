INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for 23-year-old Michael Redd who was last seen on the city's northwest side.

Michael is described as 5'7" and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has high-functioning autism.

IMPD

He was last seen getting into a gray sedan at around 4 p.m. in the 8400 block of Payne Road. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black coat.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.