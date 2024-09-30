IMPD searching for missing 25-year-old woman from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Kimberly Dawkins is described as 5’4” and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD

Dawkins was last seen wearing a pink hoodie on Saturday, September 28 in the 5400 block of Autumn Woods Lane.

She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. You can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines