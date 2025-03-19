IMPD searching for missing 30-year-old last seen downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen in downtown Indianapolis.

Samuel Pierre is described as 5’4” and 140 pounds with black hair, dreadlocks on one side, and brown eyes.

IMPD

Pierre was last seen on Friday, March 14, near the Amtrak station at 350 S. Illinois St., wearing a black sock hat, white coat, black and red shirt, black pants and black and red shoes.

IMPD says Pierre may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or IMPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 317-327-6160.