IMPD searching for missing 46-year-old man last seen on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for 46-year-old Brian Knight, who was last seen on the city's northeast side.

Knight is described as 5'7" and 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

IMPD

He was last seen on January 29 and was reported to be missing from the 6900 block of E 32nd Street, leaving in his blue/green 2007 GMC Sierra with IN truck place TK835OHK.

Knight's truck was last seen traveling westbound on Kentucky Avenue near S High School Road.

IMPD

He is believed to need medical attention. Anyone with information should call 911.