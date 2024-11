INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing six-month-old boy.

IMPD says the baby was last seen inside a Black 2014 Chevy Equinox with license plate number 394CIG. The car was taken from the 8000 block of Egret Lane, near 79th and Ditch.

IMPD

IMPD says the initial call came in around 6:50 p.m. for a vehicle stolen with a baby boy inside.

If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle, contact 911 immediately.