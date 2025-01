INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Catalina Lubin is described as 3’ and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on January 29 boarding a school bus in the 8200 block of Spring Mill Road.

Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 6-year-old Catalina Lubin

IMPD says Catalina never exited the bus at her bus stop. She was last seen wearing a pink puffy jacket.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.