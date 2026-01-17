IMPD searching for missing 68-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking the public to help locate 68-year-old Lenard Blackmon.

Blackmon is described as 6’1”, 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen on January 9, 2026, leaving Methodist Hospital.

Lenard was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. Lenard may be in the downtown area.

Police said that based on new information discovered on Friday, Blackmon may require medical assistance.

If you have any information or find Lenard Blackmon, call 911.

