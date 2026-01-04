IMPD searching for missing 68-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are asking the community to help locate a missing 68-year-old woman.



Mari Zohott is described as 5’05”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD

She was last seen on January 3, 2026, on foot, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of E. 10th Street.

Mari was last seen wearing hot pink pants and a black hoodie. Detectives are looking into the possibility that Mari got on a bus.

Mari is believed to have symptoms of undiagnosed early-onset dementia, according to her family. She may be in need of medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).