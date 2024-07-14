IMPD searching for missing 8-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Charles Powell is described as 4’2” and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue and white shorts.

IMPD

He was last seen on July 13 at about 6 p.m. in the area of 2600 E 18th Street. He left his house on a black BMX Mongoose bicycle after getting upset with his guardian, police say.

Anyone with information on Charles Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.

IMPD

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.