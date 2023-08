INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for help in locating 30-year-old Rodney Pence and toddlers Cortez Pence and Sincere Pence.

The trio were last seen on Sunday in the 2200 block of Lesley Avenue in a 2004 Cadillac Escalade with plate No. BLP403.

Rodney Pence is described as 6'2" and 225 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Cortez Pence is 3 years old and Sincere Pence is 2 years old.

If located, please call 911 immediately.