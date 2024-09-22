Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man, his son

TOP STORY CROP (22).jpg
IMPD
TOP STORY CROP (22).jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing Indianapolis man and his son.

37-year-old Leonardo Garcia-Reyes and 7-year-old Amir Garcia Escalante were last seen on Sunday, September 22 in the 5700 block of E. 86th Street.

leo.png

Leonardo is driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram with Indiana license plate #CJK453, police say.

trick.png

Amir is described as 4’ and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

amir.png

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines

Latest Headlines | September 21, 6pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.