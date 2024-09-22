IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man, his son

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing Indianapolis man and his son.
37-year-old Leonardo Garcia-Reyes and 7-year-old Amir Garcia Escalante were last seen on Sunday, September 22 in the 5700 block of E. 86th Street.
Leonardo is driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram with Indiana license plate #CJK453, police say.
Amir is described as 4’ and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
