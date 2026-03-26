Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD searching for missing infant last seen on Indianapolis' north side

REGULAR SIZING.png
IMPD
REGULAR SIZING.png
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are asking the public to help find a missing infant who was last seen on the north side on Wednesday.

Brandon Echols III is one month old, is described as a black infant, approximately 10lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Echols III.png

He is believed to be with 18-year-old Brandon Echols, who is described as a black male, approximately 125lbs, 5’7” tall, with long dreads and brown eyes.

Brandon Echols.png

Police said they were last seen together on March 25 around 5:00 p.m., in the 900 block of E 22nd Street.

If you have any information, please call 911 immediately, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).