IMPD searching for missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman last seen Sunday.

Abigail Carpenter, 21, was last seen Sunday, October 31 in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue.

She is 5’10" with red hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a Woody costume consisting of over the knee black boots, short blue jean shorts with a yellow and blue plaid shirt that is above the navel, red neckerchief, and a black cowboy hat.

If located, please dial 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

