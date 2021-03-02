IMPD seeking public's help identifying woman found dead last month

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead last month at a house on the city's east side.

The woman is described as a white female who was 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighed approximately 118 pounds and had shoulder-length dark hair. Police said she had a slender-to-medium building with a tattoo of a spider on her left shoulder.

IMPD officers were dispatched to a house in the 300 block of North Hamilton Avenue on a report of a non-responsive person just after 12:04 p.m. Feb. 13. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Marion Coroner's Office will determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information the woman's identity should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.