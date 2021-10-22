IMPD seeking the public's help to find a missing man on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a 68-year-old man last seen Friday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Roger Wallace is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a gray-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants with a blue stripe down the legs of the sweatpants.

He was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2021, walking northbound from 1400 E. County Line Road.

Wallace suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.