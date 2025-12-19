IMPD seeks community assistance to locate a 16-year-old missing from Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking the public to help find a 16-year-old who was last seen on Wednesday.

Robert “RJ” Williams, 16, is 5’9”, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Williams was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in the 1100 block of Broad Ripple Avenue.

IMPD said RJ suffers from autism and may need immediate medical attention.

If you have any information on Williams, call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).