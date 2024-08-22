IMPD seeks public’s help in locating missing 68-year-old woman from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman.

Cynthia Evans is described as 5’2” and 160 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue pants, and black shoes. She was not wearing her glasses.

IMPD

Evans was last seen on Thursday, August 22 at 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of Udell Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

WATCH | Indiana's latest headlines