IMPD seeks public's help locating missing 71-year-old man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 71-year-old man believed to be missing.

John Groce, pictured above, was last seen on Tuesday just after 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Riley Ave., according to IMPD. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with red, white and grey shoes.

Groce has dementia and may become combative if confronted. He is also blind in his right eye.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.