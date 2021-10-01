Watch
IMPD seeks public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl

Photo provided/IMPD
Posted at 10:48 PM, Sep 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Missing Persons Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Ruby Rashaw, 13, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in the 2900 block of E. 19th Street.

Rashaw was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale sports bra and flower printed shorts.

A preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that foul play is not suspected at this time.

If located, you are asked to call 911 immediately or IMPD Missing Persons, Det. Jeremy Gray at 317-327-6160.

