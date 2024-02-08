IMPD to begin using chest seals when treating patients with traumatic chest injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are getting a new life-saving tool to use while on the job.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation donated thousands of chest seals to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Chest seals are a type of bandage used for deep wounds to the chest, neck and abdomen.

Officials say the seals can treat penetrating injuries, provide a quick and effective means to manage wounds and create an airtight seal over the injury.

The seals will be distributed to every officer on the street to add to their trauma kits, which include tourniquets and Narcan.

“The chest seal is what’s going to take it truly to the next level,” Indianapolis EMS Chief Dr. Dan O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell says right now, when officers approach a patient who have a traumatic chest injury, they are very limited on what they can do.

“The addition of these chest seals will give officers another tool in their toolbox to address trauma to chests, specifically from stabbings or shootings,” O’Donnell said.

IMPD officers will begin being trained on how to use the chest seals.