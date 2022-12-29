IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the New Year, IMPD is asking residents to not celebrate by shooting guns into the air.

According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve.

A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.

According to a release from IMPD, smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second.

A rate of 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate the human skin, while a velocity of 200 feet per second is sufficient to penetrate the human skull. If arrested for firing a weapon, you could face a charge of Criminal Recklessness - a level 6 felony punishable by six months up to two and a half years in jail, and a potential fine of up to $10,000. If you see someone firing a weapon, you’re asked to call 911.