IMPD: woman killed in hit-and-run

Mike Japowicz/WRTV
rybolt fatal hit and run
Posted at 5:12 PM, Oct 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Rybolt Avenue near Kentucky Avenue. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police say based on parts collected at the scene, the suspect's vehicle is a white 2013-2019 Ford Taurus. The Taurus will have damage to the front corner damage and the bottom half of the headlight assembly will be missing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

