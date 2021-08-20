IMPD's CIRT investigating officer-involved shooting on northeast side; no one injured

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer fired at least one shot during an incident on the city's northeast side Friday morning.

IMPD officers were called to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive for a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a woman who said a man was trying to take her phone and was choking her, according to IMPD's Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley.

A man on the scene had a gun, Lieutenant Foley reports, when an exchange of gunfire occurred.

No one was injured in the incident, citizens or officers.

IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) did respond to the scene and is investigating the situation. IMPD's Internal Affairs Unit responded to the scene to conduct an administrative investigation as well.

Evidence is being collected by all those investigating at the scene, including body-worn cameras, witness interviews and nearby security footage. The gun used during the incident has been located and secured by police.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

"Nobody's injured, which is always how I would like it. We'll certainly review the officer's actions to ensure they were lawful and in compliance with our department policies," Foley told WRTV at the scene. "It's important that we be transparent and conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that we're doing what the community expects of us in these types of situations."