Incoming senior at Cascade High School dies in Monday morning crash

Cascade High School
Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 01, 2023
STILESVILLE — An incoming senior at Cascade High School in Hendricks County died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Ryan Bell, 17, died when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree as he was traveling eastbound on US 40 in Stilesville.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m.

Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

Bell was a student-athlete at Cascade High School. He was known by many in the school as "Dolla" and competed on the Cadets football and wrestling teams.

