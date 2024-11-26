Indiana Department of Health announces first flu death of 2024-2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier has died from the flu, marking the first influenza death of this season, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Health says the person who died was over the age of 65. Flu season typically runs from October through May.

Health Department officials still say there is “low flu activity” throughout the state overall. There has been a 2% increase in flu-like cases this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone age six months and older to get a flu vaccine.

The flu is “spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets".

People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.

Symptoms include:



Fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

Headache

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle aches

Sore throat

While there is no cure for the flu, some medications can help ease symptoms, according to health officials. How can you tell if you have the flu, allergies or the traditional cold?

If you are feeling the effects of allergies, you typically won't have a fever, much fatigue, or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion.

Colds generally last about a week.