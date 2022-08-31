Indiana Department of Health launches monkeypox dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new data dashboard to track monkeypox cases in the state.

The data is broken down by gender, age group, race, ethnicity, and public health district.

Indiana has reported 153 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox since mid-June.

“Our goal with any dashboard is to provide accurate, up-to-date information on the status of an outbreak or important public health issue to keep Hoosiers informed,” IDOH Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP said. “As the monkeypox situation evolves, we continue to review cases and lab results in consultation with our federal partners to ensure our data accurately reflect the current situation. We are grateful to our laboratory, epidemiology and data teams for their continued review of cases so that we can keep Hoosiers informed about this outbreak.”

The dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday by 5 p.m. to reflect cases that were identified as of 5 p.m. the day before.

Due to small case counts in most areas of the state, cases will be broken down by the public health emergency preparedness district at this time to protect patient privacy.

Monkeypox is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The symptoms are similar to smallpox as they are part of the same family.

Typically, the illness begins with a fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion. These occur about five to 21 days after exposure. Within one to three days, a rash will develop.

Overall, the illness can last two to four weeks. Those with the unless are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Person-to-person transmission is possible through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.