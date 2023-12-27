Indiana man rescued after being pinned inside car under bridge for 6 days

PORTAGE — A Mishawaka man is recovery after a pair of fishermen found him inside a crashed car in Porter County on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, Porter County Dispatch received a call around 3:45 p.m. of a crash on I-94 at the Salt Creek overpass.

The callers told ISP they were scouting for fishing holes when they spotted what appeared to be a crashed vehicle with a lifeless person inside. When they reached the car, the occupant began moving and speaking with them.

Fire crews were able to extricate the man and he was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for life-threatening injuries.

According to the driver and investigation surrounding the crash, it was determined the man had been inside the wrecked car since December 20 — six days earlier.

The drive, now identified as 27-year-old Matthew Reum, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram westbound on I-94 when he left the road for unknown reasons. Reum's truck missed a guardrail and flipped over the bridge and into Salt Creek, pinning him inside the vehicle and unable to call for help.

Reum reportedly survived the six days by a strong will to survive and drinking rain water.

State police say the crash is a reminder to always let someone know if you are traveling and the route you are taking.