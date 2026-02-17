BEECH GROVE — Indiana State Police have issued a Blue Alert for Kenneth Johnson. Johnson is wanted for his involvement in the injury to a law enforcement officer.

ISP

Kenneth Johnson, 47, is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s last known location was in Beech Grove, Indiana, and was last seen on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Police said Johnson was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Kenneth Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH and contact the Indiana State Police Indianapolis 317-899-8577 or 911.

