Indiana State Police issue a Silver Alert for 63-year-old New Albany woman

NEW ALBANY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 63-year-old woman from New Albany.

Sandra Hebert is 5’2” and 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plate D407GV.

She is missing from New Albany and was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Hebert is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.