Indiana State Police ramping up patrols, working overtime over Thanksgiving weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police officers are working overtime starting this weekend in addition to ramping up patrols.

It is an effort to keep people safe as they travel over the Thanksgiving holiday and will focus on impaired and aggressive driving and proper use of seat belts.

Officers will work overtime to make this happen and it's funded by grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

"I'm glad there will be more officers on the road, especially with all of the hit and runs lately," said Tamese Moore.

"We have a lot of troopers that make themselves available and make it a priority to make our roads safer," said John Perrine, Indiana State Police. "We have seen an uptick in road rage so drivers need to prepare and be alert."

Perrine says with more traffic on the roads during the holidays, you need to slow down and not engage in any road rage.

ISP says statistically, Thanksgiving is the time of the year with the most drunk drivers.

"We're asking you to not be the reason someone is not at the holiday table," said Perrine. "Do not make a poor decision that's going to affect someone else's life."

Perrine says wearing a seatbelt, avoiding distractions while you drive, and following the speed limit are important.

"The police appearing more on the streets will hopefully help people calm down and think twice before they do something they are not supposed to do," said Moore.

ISP says to call 911 if you see an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.