INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are searching for a missing 43-year-old who was last seen on the city's east side.

Luis Andres Rodriguez was last seen on Thursday in the area of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue at 6 p.m.

Indiana State Police

Police say he has no wallet, no money, no vehicle, and no jewelry. He was last seen with his cell phone but it is going to voicemail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or IMPD at 317-327-3475.