Indiana State Police trooper accused of injuring K-9 during training

Posted at 5:24 AM, Jun 03, 2021
DUBOIS COUNTY — An Indiana State Police trooper has been charged after an investigation found he seriously injured his K-9 partner during a training exercise, police said.

Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, is charged with striking a law enforcement animal, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Rubenacker and his K-9 partner, Odin, participated in a training session on March 17 when officials allege he used "unreasonable discipline" when Odin did not focus on the correct target.

Several other Indiana State Police K-9 teams were present when the incident happened.

Odin, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was taken to a veterinarian with a serious fracture to his right rear leg, according to ISP. State police do not know if he will be able to continue as a police K-9.

Rubenacker, a 6-year veteran with Indiana State Police, is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. He is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6.

