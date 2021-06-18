Indiana State Police trooper injured in crash on I-74 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — An Indiana State Police trooper was seriously injured Friday morning when their vehicle was struck from behind by a motorist in a construction zone on Interstate 74.

The crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 near State Road 9 in Shelby County.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine told WRTV's Megan Shinn the trooper, who was assisting a construction crew, was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Perrine said the driver involved is suspected of operating while intoxicated.

I-74 was closed following the crash, but reopened before 4:30 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

Since 2018, 14 people have been killed and 650 others have been injured in work zone crashes in Indiana.

WRTV photographer Jonathon Christians and real-time editor Daniel Bradley contributed to this report.