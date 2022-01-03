Indiana State Police trooper injured in crash on Interstate 465

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was hospitalized Sunday evening following a crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver on Interstate 465.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. at the 19.3 mile marker on I-465 southbound between West 56th Street and I-65 on the city's northwest side.

Sgt. John Perrine said the trooper was assisting with a crash investigation when a driver crashed into the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper was inside his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Perrine said the trooper, whose name has not been provided, was conscious and alert when medics transported him to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.

The driver is being investigated for operating while intoxicated, Perrine said.

The left four lanes of I-465 southbound were closed following the crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.