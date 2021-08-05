Indiana to spend an additional $1.3 million to distribute naloxone across the state

INDIANAPOLIS — As the number of drug-related deaths spike across the country, the state is providing additional funding to distribute the opioid reversal medicine, naloxone.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday the state will provide an additional $1.3 million to distribute 35,000 doses of naloxone, also known as Narcan, and an additional 215 NaloxBoxes across the state. The naloxone will be distributed to Hoosier first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration will do this in partnership with Overdose Lifeline, Inc., which is part of an initiative that was announced in February.

This will be the state's third investment in the life-saving drug since May 2020 when Holcomb first announced $1 million in funding that went toward 25,000 doses of naloxone.

In total, the state distributed 28,200 doses of naloxone in 2020. So far this year, the state has distributed nearly 41,000 doses.

“Each dose of naloxone represents another life that could be saved and another opportunity to engage individuals with substance use disorder in treatment,” Governor Holcomb stated in a release. “The effects of COVID-19 continue to linger, and now more than ever we must make treatments like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual experiencing an overdose.”

The additional funding comes after the country saw a surge in fatal overdoses by 30% in 2020. The state saw an increase of 33%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the increase was driven by fentanyl.

First responders, families, caregivers and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of naloxone can register online at overdoselifeline.org.

