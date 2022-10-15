Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Indianapolis apartment clubhouse a total loss after overnight fire

Investigators working to determine how it started
CENTER POINT APARTMENT HOMES FIRE
WRTV/Judy Carbone
The Center Point Apartment Homes clubhouse was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 15, 2022.
CENTER POINT APARTMENT HOMES FIRE
Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 17:58:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — After hours battling the flames overnight, investigators with the Wayne Township Fire Department returned to an apartment complex Saturday morning to try to figure out what started the fire.

The fire started around midnight and destroyed the clubhouse at Center Point Apartment Homes. That's off Eagle Creek Parkway between 34th and 38th Streets.

No apartment units were damaged and no injuries were reported. Crews were on scene for about three hours.

Captain Eric Banister tells WRTV the building is a total loss and the structure is unstable. Those two factors are slowing down the investigation.

Banister also says the decorative steeple from the clubhouse held steady during the fire, but there are concerns it could fall on the building. Demolition crews are expected to arrive Saturday or Sunday.

Firefighters are asking residents in the area who may have doorbell camera or photos to share those with them as they work to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE