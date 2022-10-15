Indianapolis apartment clubhouse a total loss after overnight fire

INDIANAPOLIS — After hours battling the flames overnight, investigators with the Wayne Township Fire Department returned to an apartment complex Saturday morning to try to figure out what started the fire.

The fire started around midnight and destroyed the clubhouse at Center Point Apartment Homes. That's off Eagle Creek Parkway between 34th and 38th Streets.

No apartment units were damaged and no injuries were reported. Crews were on scene for about three hours.

Captain Eric Banister tells WRTV the building is a total loss and the structure is unstable. Those two factors are slowing down the investigation.

Banister also says the decorative steeple from the clubhouse held steady during the fire, but there are concerns it could fall on the building. Demolition crews are expected to arrive Saturday or Sunday.

Firefighters are asking residents in the area who may have doorbell camera or photos to share those with them as they work to determine the cause of the fire.