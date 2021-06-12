Indianapolis apartment clubhouse destroyed by morning fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters spent Saturday morning battling a heavy fire at a northside apartment complex.

IFD responded to the Lakeside Point at Nora Apartment Complex around 6:45 a.m. to battle the blaze. The structure eventually collapsed, according to IFD.

IFD says the fire was under control in less than an hour. IFD and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating.

No residents were displaced and no one was injured.

In 2019, WRTV looked into concerns from residents at Lakeside Pointe at Nora. Find our series of stories here.

