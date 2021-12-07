Indianapolis civilian merit board extends deadline for input on IMPD discipline

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Civilian Police Merit Board held another meeting Tuesday to seek public input on proposed changes to police disciplinary guidelines.

The new proposal calls for two primary penalty tables, starting with verbal warnings all the way to a recommendation of termination.

The civilian board is looking for input from the community. The deadline for feedback has been extended into January.

Only a small public turnout was present for last week’s meeting.

You can read the full proposal below:

