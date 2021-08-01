Indianapolis man dies after jumping into Geist Reservoir without life jacket

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead after he jumped into Geist Reservoir without a life jacket Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Vincent Patton, 33, died at IU Health Saxony Hospital after he was under water for about 50 minutes.

Fishers Fire Department public information officer John Mehling said the first 911 call came in around 2:40 p.m. The first boat deployed less than ten minutes later, and Patton was located just before 3:30.

Witnesses said Patton was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water to retrieve a piece of clothing. He attempted to swim back to the boat, but never resurfaced, according to DNR.

"You never know what the situation's going to be. You may be a strong swimmer, and if you're certainly not a strong swimmer always have that with you. If a medical situation that occurs while you're in the water, being a strong swimmer doesn't help you," Mehling said. "You've gotta have those life vests on."

Mehling said another person was able to rescue themselves from the water.

"In this situation, we had a number of bystanders that were able to help direct where the victim was last seen, and at that point we were able to make a quicker response and dive in the correct area," Mehling said.

The incident remains under investigation. The Fishers Police Department, Fishers Fire Department, Fishers EMS, and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the call.