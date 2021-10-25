Watch
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant dies of cancer

Sgt. Eric Williams was 20-year veteran
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sgt. Eric Williams died of cancer on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS — A sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has died of cancer, the department announced Sunday night.

Sgt. Eric Williams was a 20-year veteran with IMPD and assigned to the North District middle shift, according to IMPD social media posts.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the department said.

