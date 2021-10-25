Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant dies of cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — A sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has died of cancer, the department announced Sunday night.
Sgt. Eric Williams was a 20-year veteran with IMPD and assigned to the North District middle shift, according to IMPD social media posts.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the department said.
It is with great sorrow that IMPD announces the passing of 20-year veteran Sgt. Eric Williams. Sgt. Williams lost his battle with cancer earlier today. Williams was assigned to North District. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/CKQ87ISvnN— IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 25, 2021