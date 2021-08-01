Indianapolis musician Teddy E. Vincent dies in Geist Reservoir drowning

INDIANAPOLIS — A well-known Indianapolis musician is dead after he jumped into Geist Reservoir without a life jacket Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Vincent Patton, 33, died at IU Health Saxony Hospital after he was under water for about 50 minutes.

Patton, known professionally as R&B musician and producer Teddy E. Vincent, performed at many venues and events across Central Indiana and owned Writer's Block Music Company in Indianapolis.

E. Vincent Vincent Patton, a musician who performed as Teddy E. Vincent, died at Geist Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Fishers Fire Department public information officer John Mehling said the first 911 call came in around 2:40 p.m. The first boat deployed less than ten minutes later, and Patton was located just before 3:30.

Witnesses said Patton was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water to retrieve a piece of clothing. He attempted to swim back to the boat, but never resurfaced, according to DNR.

"You never know what the situation's going to be. You may be a strong swimmer, and if you're certainly not a strong swimmer always have that with you. If a medical situation that occurs while you're in the water, being a strong swimmer doesn't help you," Mehling said. "You've gotta have those life vests on."

Mehling said another person was able to rescue themselves from the water.

"In this situation, we had a number of bystanders that were able to help direct where the victim was last seen, and at that point we were able to make a quicker response and dive in the correct area," Mehling said.

The incident remains under investigation. The Fishers Police Department, Fishers Fire Department, Fishers EMS, and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the call.

Patton was remembered on Twitter following his death:

I was just Teddy E. Vincent Friday ... and I just found out he passed away today 💔😓 extremely heart breaking ... a friend in music and a great person ... REST IN PEACE 🖤🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/67b2yGA3Le — SE7EN LORD (@AG_Tha_Pharoah_) August 1, 2021

Opened the app to see some terrible news… I just hung out with Teddy E Vincent not too long ago and kicked it with him at Garden Pardi. He always was joyful, light and brought life to the party. This is hurtful… don’t know what else to say. — ebony marie chappel (@ebonythewriter) August 2, 2021

We had a Friendsgiving last November with our college crew @teddyevincent was in attendance and times like this makes me think about how important it is to make always make time for people that mean something to you — #ItsBizzyBaby DJ Get Bizzy ✪ (@DjGetBizzy) August 2, 2021