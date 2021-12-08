Indianapolis police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for Cabrini Stott. Police said Stott was last seen Monday in the 5800 block of Village Plaza South Drive.

Stott is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. According to a statement from BELIEVE Circle City High School, she was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes with fur on top and a black bubble coat.

"Cabrini is a promising student, volleyball player, and active volunteer in her school community, the statement from the school read. "She has health issues, and may be in need of medical attention."

According to IMPD, detectives have gathered information that leads them to believe Stott might be in danger.

Anyone with information about Stott is asked to contact IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6541 or 911.