INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Sharon Rainey is described as 5’6” and 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the 300 block of N. Riley Avenue.

Rainey may need medical attention.

If located, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 immediately.