Indianapolis residents encouraged to use Relay Safety app

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wants to make sure residents and visitors know about a new option for reporting crimes, especially as the NCAA tournament gets underway.

WRTV told viewers about the "Relay" last week. It's an app for reporting non-emergency issues like thefts or property damage.

Safety officials say it's user-friendly and convenient.

"Login with a couple clicks. Say date, time, location, what the incident was, include any pictures and then that'll open up a claim. That claim on the backend will go to a first responder," Dane Nutty, the Indy Public Safety Foundation executive director, explained.

"So to have another tool in their toolbox, especially when you've got a large amount of people in a small concentrated area will provide enhanced public safety for all," Nutty said.

The Relay app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices.

