Indianapolis residents working to curb crime in their neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — City officials are desperately trying to find a solution to stop the current crime issue.

Residents hitting the street and keeping an eye on their neighbors — that’s what appears to be making a difference and there are plans to expand the approach to more neighborhoods. Rev. Charles Harrison, who leads the Indy 10 Point Coalition, said he thinks it's relationships that mean the most.

“What 10 Point is doing is using residents in the hot spot areas," Harrison said. "We are using pastors and OGs where they are familiar with the area. We have 40 individuals who patrol on a weekly basis."

Harrison explained that OGs are people who used to take part in criminal activity but have changed their lives and now are dedicated to taking care of their neighborhood.

According to Harrison, OGs know many of the residents living in communities and are able to help prevent crime and mediate conflict before it escalates.

“We are in six neighborhoods across the city," he said. "We hope to be in two additional neighborhoods in the next few months.”

The point of pounding the pavement is to meet people where they are.

