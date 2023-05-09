INDOT: I-465 closures planned for June, July on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT has announced temporary closures on I-465 on the southwest side of Indy in June and July as a component of the 1-69 Finish Line project.

Eastbound I-465

According to INDOT, from June 2-21, eastbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70.

The detour for I-465 eastbound traffic will follow I-70 eastbound to I-65 southbound in the South Split. The following ramps will also be closed for the during closure:



I-70 east and westbound to I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 eastbound

Mann Road to I-465 eastbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 eastbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 eastbound

Westbound I-465

According to INDOT, from July 7-29, westbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70.

The detour for I-465 westbound traffic will follow I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split. The following ramps will be closed for the duration of the closure:

I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 westbound

INDOT says the southbound U.S. 31 (East Street) ramp to I-465 westbound that is currently closed will remain closed through late 2024.

According to INDOT, the closures will allow construction crews to work safely as they add travel lanes, such as bridge and structure work, install drainage structures, and grade for the new I-69/I-465 interchange.

